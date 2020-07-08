GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomes a new member to its education team.
Stephanie Kyriazis has been selected as the new Deputy Chief of Resource Education.
She’s been with the National Park Service for 15 years, and started as a geology intern at Bryce Canyon National Park, then was an education ranger at Death Valley and Acadia National Parks, and then the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Brown Versus Board of Education National Historic Park.
LATEST STORIES:
- GSMNP announces new resource education official
- Knoxville park seeks public’s advice for improvements
- Mask Mandate: The Tennessee counties requiring face-coverings
- Local great-grandmother hard at work to provide masks to those without one
- Tennessee Highway Patrol competes in national best-looking cruiser competition