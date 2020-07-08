GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomes a new member to its education team.

Stephanie Kyriazis has been selected as the new Deputy Chief of Resource Education.

She’s been with the National Park Service for 15 years, and started as a geology intern at Bryce Canyon National Park, then was an education ranger at Death Valley and Acadia National Parks, and then the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Brown Versus Board of Education National Historic Park.

