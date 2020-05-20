GSMNP: Bicyclist dies of apparent cardiac arrest on Foothills Parkway

1  of  3
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reported Wednesday that a Seymour man had died on Foothills Parkway from cardiac arrest while biking.

GSMNP says rangers responded to a medical emergency on the parkway at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.

They found 59-year-old Michael Barker after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while biking around five miles east of Walland.

Emergency responders and bystanders performed CPR on Barker before he was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased.

