GSMNP: Bicyclist dies of apparent cardiac arrest on Foothills Parkway

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reported Wednesday that a Seymour man had died on Foothills Parkway from cardiac arrest while biking.

GSMNP says rangers responded to a medical emergency on the parkway at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.

They found 59-year-old Michael Barker after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while biking around five miles east of Walland.

Emergency responders and bystanders performed CPR on Barker before he was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased.

LATEST STORIES: