GSMNP: Bicyclist dies of apparent cardiac arrest on Foothills Parkway

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reported Wednesday that a Seymour man had died on Foothills Parkway from cardiac arrest while biking.
GSMNP says rangers responded to a medical emergency on the parkway at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.
They found 59-year-old Michael Barker after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while biking around five miles east of Walland.
Emergency responders and bystanders performed CPR on Barker before he was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased.
