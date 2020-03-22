Live Now
Good Morning Tennessee has the latest news, weather and sports. WATCH NOW!
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

GSMNP modifies select services amid coronavirus concerns & CDC guidelines

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that the campgrounds, picnic areas, and restrooms will be closed Monday, March 23 through Thursday, April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They say that as conditions change, the park will continue to implement changes in order to ensure the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, partners and local communities.

However, outdoor spaces (trails and roads) remain accessible to the public.

“The National Park Service encourages people who choose to visit the park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.” 

GSMNP

The National Park Service is continuing to work with federal, state and local authorities to monitor COVID-19. They will update the public when they will resume full operations and provide updates on their website www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees"

Second Harvest food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Harvest food bank"

Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies"

Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug"

Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order"

First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee"

Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars"

DCS changing polities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCS changing polities amid pandemic"

Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Home healthcare affected by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home healthcare affected by COVID-19"

Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits"

MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only"

TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic"

Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines"

Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee"

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter