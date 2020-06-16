GSMNP: Virginia hiker dies after cardiac distress on Abrams Falls Trail Monday afternoon

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Virginia woman died Monday while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Diana Graves, 67, of Chesterfield, Virginia, was hiking along the Abrams Falls Trail in the Cades Cove area of the park with her family around 1 p.m. when she reportedly experienced a cardiac event. Bystanders immediately performed CPR until park rangers arrived at the scene.

Rangers then took over life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was given.

