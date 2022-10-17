KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 35-year-old Knoxville man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop that progressed to a foot chase by the Knoxville Police Department’s East District and K-9 officers Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the incident.

KPD shared some details about the incident that began as an attempted traffic stop due to a non-functioning tail light of a gray Volkswagen Jetta in the 100 block of Olive Street just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. The suspect car fled from officers and was later found wrecked in the intersection of Olive Street and Bethel Avenue. The suspect driver of the car fled on foot.

Officers later found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Donald A. Parton, hiding in a crawl space of a home on Ben Hur Avenue. An arrest report states a K-9 unit tracked Parton to the home in the 600 block and officers saw Parton’s hair sticking out of the crawl space. Officers gave Parton verbal commands to come out of the crawl space, which he followed and he was arrested without further incident.

Knoxville Police says officers recovered a “pinkish” substance believed to be heroin and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop turned foot chase on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo: KPD)

Back at the suspect vehicle, another K-9 team alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 21 grams of a “pinkish” substance believed to be heroin in plastic baggies on the passenger floorboard, various drug paraphernalia and ammunition. KPD says Parton admitted to ditching a firearm while running from officers.

The loaded gun, a Glock 26, was recovered Saturday in the backyard of a home on Ben Hur Avenue, KPD said. The suspected drugs were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing and the paraphernalia was confiscated as evidence.

“Great work by East District officers,” KPD said in its tweet regarding the incident on Monday.

KPD says Parton, who already had multiple prior felony convictions, was charged with Schedule I drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony evading arrest.

Parton is scheduled to appear in Knox County Criminal Court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.