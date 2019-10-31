Halloween storms leave 26,000 without power, downed trees in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Storms bringing high winds and rain into the East Tennessee Valley have left thousands in and around Knox County without power on Thursday.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported just after noon that 26,000 customers were without power, according to the utilities power outage map.

We now have approximately 25,000 customers without power. Crews are responding to outages across our service territory to restore power quickly and safely. Be safe, and do not approach downed lines. Check for updates on social media and on https://t.co/fenEe2KI8V. pic.twitter.com/Pdlc37PdyD — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) October 31, 2019

The Lenoir City Utilities Board had about 130 without power.

The City of Oak Ridge Facebook page said multiple power outages and trees down are being reported across the city. Motorists are advised to treat signal-controlled intersections that are without power as four-way stops.

“Our Public Works and Electric Department crews are out all over the City, responding to the storm damage reports and making repairs,” the city said. “We appreciate your patience as we work to clear storm debris and get everyone’s power restored.”

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Broadway Street at Jacksboro Pike will be closed indefinitely as Knoxville Police Department officers work to clear an accident where a tree was blown across power lines and onto a van.

Two occupants were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

UPDATE: 12:37 p.m.

Walters State Community College in New Tazewell is reporting trees and power lines down. There is no damage to any buildings but a branch has damaged a students car. Students were sheltered in place until the warning expired at 12:30 p.m., according to Walter State Campus Safety.

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

The Clinton Utilities Board has about 80 customers in its coverage area without power according to the board’s power outage map.

UPDATE: 12:49 p.m.

Greene County is the only county in the WATE 6 On Your Side viewing area under a Thunderstorm Warning right now. The warning is until 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Adair Drive in North Knoxville is closed between Lincoln Circle and Plummer Road for utility pole damage.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

U.S. Route 25W (Lake City Highway) at Leinert Lane in Medford, near Rocky Top, is closed due to power lines down, according to Tyler Mayes of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

There are numerous reports of trees down across Anderson County. The down trees are concentrated in the Claxton and Andersonville areas. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

UPDATE: 1:27 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:32 p.m.

Southbound lanes of Broadway are still blocked from the previous accident involving a tree and a van. Northbound lanes are moving slowly.