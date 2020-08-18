Ham ‘N Goodys to open downtown confectionary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new confectionary is set to open in Downtown Knoxville this October.
This in the Embassy Suites building on Gay Street and the owner of the popular Ham ‘N Goodys has decided to expand their business.
The company, based out of West Knoxville, is known for their lemon cookies and other baked goods, which will be staying on the menu at their new venue, along with some new specialties.
All of your favorite goodies will be cooked at their location off of Northshore and sent downtown fresh each morning.
Latest Posts
- Illinois teacher’s simple innovation a big hit with others instructing from home
- Attention pizza lovers: COVID-19 making pepperoni harder to come by
- Texas assisted living facility holds ‘wild’ party with drinks, tattoos
- UNC-Chapel Hill makes all undergrad classes remote after 135 COVID cases in first week
- Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say