Ham ‘N Goodys to open downtown confectionary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new confectionary is set to open in Downtown Knoxville this October.

This in the Embassy Suites building on Gay Street and the owner of the popular Ham ‘N Goodys has decided to expand their business.

The company, based out of West Knoxville, is known for their lemon cookies and other baked goods, which will be staying on the menu at their new venue, along with some new specialties.

All of your favorite goodies will be cooked at their location off of Northshore and sent downtown fresh each morning.

