Hamblen Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department has reported its first case of COVID-19.
Sheriff Esco Jarnigan made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying the employee had been quarantined and that inmates and employees are being tested.
