Hamblen County graduations taking place before school starts back

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Classes in Hamblen County start back July 31, but before that happens, the school system is holding graduations this week.

The Hamblen County Schools will be holding graduations for both Morristown East and Morristown West at Burke-Toney Stadium. West’s graduation is set for Thursday at 8 p.m., and East’s is set for Friday at 8 p.m.

Graduates do not have to participate to get their high school diploma.

“This will not be a typical graduation, but we hope to give our seniors an experience they can remember and appreciate.” Director of Hamblen County Schools Jeffery Perry

