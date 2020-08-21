Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office & TBI agents investigating a missing person case

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Sheriff Deputies and TBI agents are currently working a missing person case at a home on Simpson Road according to Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin.
Sheriff Jarnagin says that the home is being investigated and a dig site has been established near the residence.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.
