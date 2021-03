HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee county’s mask mandate will end at the end of March.

The Hamblen County Government Facebook account made the announcement online, saying the county will let the mandate expire on March 31.

Earlier this month, Claiborne County officials announced the county’s mask mandate will also expire at midnight on March 31.

