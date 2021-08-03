Hancock County Schools will require masks indoors, on school buses

(WATE) — Hancock County Schools says masks will be required on school buses and indoors amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

This requirement comes from Director of Schools Charlotte Mullins. She says several students have tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock County students returned to class Aug. 2.

“While these aren’t a school transmission, the schools must take measures to address the safety of all students,” Mullins said.

According to the Aug. 2 update to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 county dashboard, Hancock County has 20 active cases, including three new cases on Monday.

The requirement of masks on buses and indoors begins on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic.

“We want parents making the decision on whether to wear masks in schools,” said Sexton. “So, I sure hope school systems do not require a mask mandate for these students and if they do, I’m going to ask the governor for a special session.