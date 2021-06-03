Hawkins County constable indicted on drug-related charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A joint investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hawkins County constable.

TBI was asked to investigate a report that Hawkins County Constable William Creasy was in possession of controlled substances he had taken from people during traffic stops and was using the drugs to train K-9 drug detection dogs without proper documentation.

On June 1, a Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Creasy, 67, with one count each of casual exchange, official misconduct, simple possession, and possession of a controlled substance without a license. He was booked at the Hawkins County Jail on a $3,000 bond.