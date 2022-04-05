NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Cocke County that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old Hawkins County man.

According to an incident report shared by the TBI, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday in the Newport area after authorities were trying to make contact with a suspect wanted out of Scott County, Va. Multiple agencies took part in trying to apprehend the suspect, including the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and a K-9 unit from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The wanted suspect was seen in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport, armed with a gun, according to the TBI’s report. When he saw the officers, he ran from the area. The Sevier County K-9 was deployed after the suspect. A short time later, the suspect was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street and during the encounter, the report states a deputy marshal fired shots, striking the man.

The man, identified late Monday as Christopher C. Hutson, 34, of Church Hill, Tenn. was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The TBI says no officers were injured in the incident.

As the TBI continues its investigation into the officer-involved shooting, evidence and interviews will be shared with the office of the 4th District Attorney General James Dunn for further review and consideration.

“The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” the TBI’s press release concludes. “That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”