Some Hawkins County school bus routes will not run

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County residents are being evacuated Friday afternoon due to a brush fire at 204 Henard Road, according to Tennessee Wildland Fire.

An emergency shelter is stationed at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Tennessee Wildland Fire shows that none of the fire has been contained as of 1:47 p.m.

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller confirmed to News Channel 11 that responders are fighting a wind-driven wildfire in the Austin Mill Road area.

Evacuations have been made for those living in the areas of Austin Mill, Tuggle Hill, Big Spring and Guntown Road areas.

Hawkins County Schools announced that bus routes 51, 26, and 30 will not run this afternoon and parents will need to pick up their students from school.

Due to hazardous fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of East Tennessee. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or expected. Strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.