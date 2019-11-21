HCSO: Fugitive accused of rape, aggravated kidnapping believed to have fled the state

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A man whom local law enforcement had been searching for is believed to have fled the state, according to sheriff’s officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service are now working the case.

William Madison Swafford, who is accused of aggravated rape and kidnapping, was wanted for failure to appear in court.

On Wednesday, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office told WATE 6 On Your Side they believe Swafford left the state.

Swafford had been identified as a suspect following a Saturday, Nov. 2 alleged assault and rape in White Pine.

The female told sheriff’s officials that she had been beaten and raped by a white male, alleged to be Swafford, who she had met at a sports bar the night before.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 423-585-2701 or 423-586-3781.

