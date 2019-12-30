Search underway for missing Rogersville 16-year-old

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 16-year-old Seanquvias “Sean” Maurice Howard has gone missing out of Rogersville.

Howard was last seen wearing a navy blue ROTC hoodie, blue jeans, red Jordan shoes, a red backpack, and he was seen carrying a fishing pole. according to a Missing child report filed by the sheriff’s office.

He is 5’7″ tall and weighs roughly 110 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy of Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

The TBI missing child report filed by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated that Sean does have seizures. He also has a scar on his left arm.

Howard went missing around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you have any information about where he might be, call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.

