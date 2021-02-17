‘He pulled my arm into his mouth’ teen recalls tiger attack at East Tennessee sanctuary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee 18-year-old recalled the moment a tiger bit down on her arm.

“Grabbing my hand, he pulled my arm in to his mouth, and he skipped this section right here and went up to my elbow, I suppose, and just worked his way up until he got all the way to my shoulder,” Somer Stevens told GMA.

Stevens was bitten on Jan. 25 at Tiger Haven, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.



“I just had to scream and scream and hope someone would hear me,” she said in the exclusive interview with GMA.

Body camera footage shows the aftermath of the attack. Stevens can be seen on the ground while her coworkers use a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding from her arm.



In a 911 call from the sanctuary, an employee told the dispatcher, “someone got grabbed by one of the tigers.”

According to GMA, Stevens’ fiancé, who also works at the sanctuary, and other employees distracted the tiger to free her arm.



GMA also reported Stevens lived on the property and had worked at the sanctuary for two months. She said she tripped over debris when her hand fell through the metal cage.



A Tiger Haven employee, however, can be heard in body camera footage telling an officer she suspected Steven’s had tried to pet the tiger.



“He’s a hand raised cat. I’m not saying he’s tame, but he’s friendly,” that employee explained.

Multiple attempts to contact the sanctuary were unsuccessful. No statement had been issued. The attorney for Tiger Haven has not returned calls.

“What’s troubling to us is how Tiger Haven is painting it as if Somer caused these injuries herself, by trying to pet one of these tigers,” her attorney, Jedidiah McKeehan, said.



After the attack, Stevens was taken to UT Medical Center.



There are more than 260 big cats at Tiger Haven. It’s located in Roane County. According to GMA, the tiger that bit her arm is named Eeyore.

“I mean, I definitely never expected anything like this to happen,” Stevens told GMA.



A GoFundMe had been set up for Stevens and her fiancé. It said both were out of work while she recovered and that she had undergone surgery.