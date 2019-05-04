Head on collision leaves one dead and another with life threatening injuries on I-40 West Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Fatal Crash) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - KPD responded to an accident on I-40 West at the ramp to I-640 East that left one man dead, another in the hospital, along with a deceased dog.

The accident happened at 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning, where a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-40 and collided head on with a gold Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Elantra was transported to UT Medical with life threatening injuries. A deceased dog was also found in the Elantra.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the names of the drivers are not being released at this time pending contacting their next of kin.

All travel lanes of I-40 West are now open.