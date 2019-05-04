Head on collision leaves one dead and another with life threatening injuries on I-40 West
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - KPD responded to an accident on I-40 West at the ramp to I-640 East that left one man dead, another in the hospital, along with a deceased dog.
The accident happened at 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning, where a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-40 and collided head on with a gold Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Elantra was transported to UT Medical with life threatening injuries. A deceased dog was also found in the Elantra.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the names of the drivers are not being released at this time pending contacting their next of kin.
All travel lanes of I-40 West are now open.
Previous
BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun..
Next
Senzel gets first hit, scores first...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river