Motion for venue change in Christian-Newsom murders denied, case to be heard in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The case of a man accused in the Christian-Newsom murders will be heard in Knox County after his motion for a change of venue was denied Thursday.

Many were watching to see what happens at the hearing for the fifth defendant in the Christian-Newsom murders, Eric Boyd, on Thursday.

Last year, Boyd was indicted on 36 new state charges including first degree murder and aggravated rape.

Four others have already been tried and convicted in the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Channon Christian and Chris Newsom did not show up at a friend’s party back on January 6, 2007.

The next day, a train conductor found the body of Chris Newsom near the railroad tracks and 9th Avenue in East Knoxville. The discovery of Channon Christian’s body came two days later.

Boyd’s trial is set for August. A status hearing has been set for Monday, July 29.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update what happens at the motions hearing.