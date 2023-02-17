A tree was pushed over by the wind in Seymour. (Couresy of S. Vonderau)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The heavy rain and strong winds brought into East Tennessee Thursday caused damage to several areas across the region.

Friday morning, the WATE 6 Storm Team said that Highway 63 in Claiborne County was underwater. According to county officials, parts of the 3800 block of Old Highway 63 were under two feet of water.

Mudslides also happened, with reports of a mudslide happening near Highway 90 in Clairfield. Claiborne County Emergency Dispatch confirmed that the mudslide happened on Tiprell Road.

A tree was pushed over by the wind in Seymour. (Couresy of S. Vonderau)

One viewer shared a photo taken Thursday evening showing a tree that was pushed over across a road in Seymour. The photo shows the tree lying on the ground with its roots exposed. From the pictures, it appears that the tree may have fallen on a car located across the street from where the tree previously stood.