KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A helicopter made an emergency landing in a field located at 2424 McGill Street in Pigeon Forge on Wednesday afternoon, according to Pigeon Forge Police.

Police say the pilot made the landing due to the helicopter losing power. No injures have been reported and there were only two people, the pilot and a passenger, occupying the helicopter.

Police added the helicopter did not have any discernable damage. The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and the helicopter was removed from the field.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone