KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Congressman (R-Knoxville) Tim Burchett said the U.S. House expulsion of Republican Rep. George Santos has set a “horrible precedent,” Friday afternoon.

The House voted 311-114-2 on Friday to expel the freshman lawmaker from New York following the release of the House Ethics Committee investigation report into the congressman, which said he had “violated federal criminal laws.” Friday’s vote was the third attempt to oust Santos from the house.

The resolution garnered bipartisan support, with over 100 Republicans joining nearly all Democratic House members in support of expulsion. However, Burchett said the expulsion came too soon as Santos had not yet been convicted of a crime.

“He wasn’t found guilty of anything. I think it sets a horrible precedent. You know, we have members that have got one that’s used… violated immigration laws, bringing family members in. We’ve got one that’s, you know, busted on the pulling the fire alarm. You have one that’s slept with a Chinese Communist spy and then denied it and then it was found out later, it happened. And you know those people are still in Congress,” Burchett said in a statement to WATE. “We can’t impeach them, but we’re going after a guy who, although the allegations were serious, he’s not been convicted of anything. In this country we we have a system of law and order, and now we’re overturning an election in New York, and that’s exactly what we just did.”

Santos is the sixth lawmaker to ever be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first in 20 years.

According to the House’s History, Art & Archives website, the first three representatives were expelled for being disloyal to the Union in 1861. Since then only two representatives have been expelled: Michael J. Meyers in 1980 after he was convicted of bribery, and James A. Traficant in 2002 after he was convicted of of conspiracy to commit bribery, defrauding U.S., receipt of illegal gratuities, obstruction of justice, filing false tax returns, and racketeering.