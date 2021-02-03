Driver in Sevier County wreck charged with DUI, vehicular assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pigeon Forge man is facing 11 charges after a Wednesday night wreck on Boyd’s Creek Highway in Sevier County that injured three people.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jason R. King, 31, of Pigeon Forge, is charged with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, possession of firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited short-barrel shotgun, drug paraphernalia, identity theft, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving a unregistered vehicle, violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to yield right of way, and driving under the influence.

His passenger, Tammy Blackmon, 32, of Chattanooga, is charged with identity theft and possession of a prohibited short-barrel shotgun.

The accident report says King was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima through the intersection of North Rogers Road and Boyd’s Creek Highway when he failed to yield the right of way and entered the westbound lane of Boyd’s Creek. King’s vehicle struck a 2008 Honda Pilot being driven by a 17-year-old from Seymour.

King and his passenger Blackmon were severely injured in the wreck. The 17-year-old driver received only minor injuries.

UPDATE: The TDOT SmartWay map confirmed late Wednesday night that the crash at Boyd’s Creek and Chilhowee School Road is not expected to be cleared until 1 a.m.

That information is according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

EARLIER REPORT



Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Seymour.

The crash reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Boyd’s Creek and Chilhowee School Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No further information was yet available. This is a developing story.