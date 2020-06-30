Historic Brushy Mountain cancels Kip Moore’s concert scheduled for Aug. 1

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Historic Brushy Mountain has canceled Kip Moore’s concert that was scheduled for Aug. 1.
Brushy Mountain says that full refunds will be issued to all current ticket holders.
“We know there will be lots of disappointed fans, including us, but it’s for the best. Full refunds will be issued immediately to all current ticket holders. The refund will take 5-7 business days to hit your account.”Historic Brushy Mountain
RELATED: Chase Rice facing backlash for packed East Tennessee concert
