HoLa Hora Latina celebrates local artists, exhibit to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A contest hosted by HoLa Hora Latina featuring local Latino/Latinx artists will open Friday at the Casa Hola gallery located inside the Emporium for the Arts on Gay Street in downtown.

The contest exhibit, “Frutos Latinos 2021,” will feature submitted works from artists that celebrate their cultures and traditions and will be on display ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15.

Gallery visitors can vote Friday, Sept. 3 on their favorite works by the artists from 5-9 p.m. People can also cast votes online.

Then, on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15, the “Frutos Latinos” exhibit will be moved to the Knoxville Museum of Art.

“On this first day of HHM, HoLa invites members of our organization, city and county officials, corporate sponsors, and recipients of HoLa scholarships to celebrate Hispanic Heritage and the role HoLa has played in promoting Latin American arts and culture within our community,” the contest page states. “Any HoLa members are welcome to join in this catered event from 5-8 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Explore membership options here and enjoy last year’s Frutos Latinos exhibit here.”

HoLa Hora Latina’s annual HoLa Festival is happening this year Sept. 25-26 at World’s Fair Park.

The festival begins Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4-10 p.m. with a Fiesta Latina — live music, dancing, draft beer, and food and artisan craft vendors. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. The celebration continues Sunday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more live music and performances, homecooked food and cold drinks, crafts, HoLa’s Parade of Nations, 20+ Hispanic heritage booths and educational children’s activities, and community resources. A $1 donation will be required by each person 12 years and up to enter the Festival. Current HoLa Hora Latina members have free entry.

Last year, HoLa Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HoLa Hora Latina started in 1992 and the event brings thousands of people to downtown Knoxville to celebrate the cultures of many countries.