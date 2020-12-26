Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove canceled Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove has been canceled for Saturday night due to reported slick spots on the greenway, and buried cables under the snow.

Officials say crews are working and should have it reopened by Sunday, December 27.

The event is still running through Sunday, January 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.