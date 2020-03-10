Holly Bobo Act passes State House & Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine years after she was killed, a bill now bears Holly Bobo’s name in the hope of helping others.

Bobo was abducted from her home in Decatur County in 2011 and she was never the subject of an AMBER Alert. Her remains were found more than three years after she went missing.

The Holly Bobo Act was overwhelmingly approved in both the State House and Senate.

The bill would expand Tennessee’s Endangered Alert System to include missing or endangered young adults under 21.

LATEST STORIES