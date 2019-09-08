Home a total loss after juvenile started the fire according to Sweetwater PD

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A juvenile started a fire at a Sweetwater home on Saturday, leaving the house at a total loss due to extent of the blaze.

Sweetwater Police Department arrived to a structure fire at the 150 block of Gaut Avenue, and found that black smoke was boiling out of it.

The officers reacting quickly to evacuate everyone inside after being advised by a neighbor that residents and pets were still in the home.

One elderly resident was assisted by an ambulance at the scene, and no injuries were reported from the several people at the residence.

Sweetwater Fire Department attempted to extinguish the fire as it broke through the roof of the home. The house was deemed a total loss.

After the fire was out, Fire Department Investigators were able to determine a suspicious point of origin of the fire, and reported it to Sweetwater Police officers.

After interviewing all the occupants of the house, an officer was able to determine that the fire was started by a juvenile who lives at that residence.

Monroe County Juvenile Services and a Juvenile Judge were notified about the incident and a Juvenile Petition will be issued on September 9.

Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum saying, ” Because our officers quickly evacuated both the persons and the pets from the home, no one was injured. And with the officers and the firefighters working together, the cause of the fire was determined and charges will be brought against the responsible juvenile.”

The Red Cross is providing lodging, food and clothing to the family.