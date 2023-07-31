SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning house fire in Seymour claimed the life of one person.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a house fire on Reagan Branch Road off Chapman Highway. Crews arrived at the scene minutes after the call went out.

“They [weren’t] for sure if there was anybody inside,” Seymour VFD Chief John Linsenbigler said. “They had crews quickly went in and do the search. We tried to put the fire out, but the fire was pretty heavy up in the attic and area and extended out. After 20 minutes they had to pull out and go what we call defensive because of the heavy fire load. They found the victim.”

Nicholas Caldwell, a neighbor, said his friend woke him up in the middle of the night.

“‘Hey the house is on fire’ and the other guy living with us, he ran outside,” Caldwell said.

Linsenbigler said the fire left the home uninhabitable.

One of the difficulties crews faced was there was no fire hydrant nearby.

“As we get dispatched information then we know how to better establish a water supply, so we request mutual aid units to come in to bring water,” Linsenbigler said.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Sevier County Fire and Rescue assisted Seymour VFD.

“Crews were on the scene for over 4 hours doing full extinguishment on all of the hot spots,” Linsenbigler said. “I think they had control at about an hour and a half, you know call control because it was a pretty well-packed house. A lot of heat source, a lot of fuel.”

The case has been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.