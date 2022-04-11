KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews responded to a late Sunday night house fire in West Knox County that heavily damaged the home.

According to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell, on Sunday night around 11:10 p.m., crews responded to a reported house fire in the 2200 block of Duncan Road. Arriving crews found fire coming from the roof and a partial collapse of the house.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

Bagwell says all occupants had self-evacuated prior to the crews’ arrival.

The residents told fire officials they had smelled smoke and then exited the house to find the roof on fire. Fire crews were on the scene for a while late Sunday.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.