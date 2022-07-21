CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms with heavy rain have caused flooded roads, downed trees and powerlines as well as power outages in greater parts of Anderson County. Some homes were also evacuated due to flooding.

The City of Clinton and the City of Oak Ridge are efforting to restore access to roadways; as well as crews were working to restore power to customers. Anderson County EMA also says North Main Street in Clinton between Weaver Street and North Hicks Street is flooded and impassable.

The City of Clinton and the Clinton Police Department also shared that the following locations were affected by the severe weather:

N. Main Street under the railroad trestle

Yarnell Road at city limits

Clinch Avenue at the city limits

According to Leean Tupper with the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, both cities were dealing with the aftermath of a lot of storm damage – as are Anderson County Fair officials.

“There are numerous trees down across the county, and many roads and areas are flooded,” Tupper said. “The City of Clinton has shut down Hwy 25 West/Clinch Avenue at the Clinton City Limits because of damage to the road there. The City of Oak Ridge is also dealing with a lot.”



A tree fell on powerlines along Clinton Highway amid storms overnight into Thursday morning. (Photo: WATE)

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle blocks Clinton Highway near the city limits Thursday morning due to fallen trees and powerlines. (Photo: WATE)

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles block Clinton Highway near the city limits Thursday morning due to fallen trees and powerlines. (Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

Tupper also said many residents throughout Anderson County have been without power and may still be without power and that teams are working as hard as they can.

Tupper also says the Anderson County Fair officials are dealing with a lot of damage.

“We ask that residents please stay safe and stay at home. If they do have to get out, please use extreme caution,” Tupper said. “I’ve been out driving a little bit this morning….. it’s bad.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Tupper later added that the EMA assistant director said the agency has evacuated several homes in the area of Pop Hollow Road and they also responded to four vehicle rescues in high water.

In Oak Ridge, the city said Thursday morning that crews are clearing the trees, replacing the broken poles and replacing downed power lines as safely and quickly as possible.

“Be cautious driving this morning. If you see a flooded area, turn around – don’t drown,” the city posted to its social media.