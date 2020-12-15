Homicide investigation underway in Roane County after body found Tuesday afternoon

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a vehicle near the lake access on Caney Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Tim Phillips confirms that foul play is suspected in this case, as it is a homicide investigation.
Phillips says the body has been sent to UT Medical Center for an autopsy.
We will update you as more information becomes available in this investigation.
