‘Honk if you’re happy!’: Morristown greeter Jake Stitts gifted a new van thanks to Justin Timberlake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — People around Morristown are used to seeing Jake Stitt’s smiling face and wave, sitting outside by a sign that reads, “HONK if you’re HAPPY!”

Jake’s father, Tim Stitts says it started as a way for his son, who uses a wheelchair, to connect with neighbors.

Jake Stitts of Morristown near his “Honk if you’re happy” sign. (Photo: WATE)

On Wednesday, Jake’s smile was turbo-charged after receiving a big gift delivered to him with a grand greeting — thanks to another famous Tennessean.

A parade of police cars rolled past Jake’s spot and in the middle of that caravan was a new wheelchair-accessible van for Jake and his family that was purchased thanks to Justin Timberlake.

Jake’s dad, Tim, a military veteran on disability, had been having to physically lift him into their old van. The fundraiser was launched with the help of actor Michael Abboott Jr. from “Fear the Walking Dead.” It eventually brought in enough to pay for the van with a discount courtesy of Superior Van and Mobility.

An extra surprise for Jake today — a Zoom call from popstar and fellow Tennessean Justin Timberlake.