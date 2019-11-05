Hopson files motion to modify 30-day sentence in Munday case to house arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chelsea Nicole Hopson is asking a court to reconsider her 30-day sentence for accessory after the fact in the death of Zach Munday to house arrest.

The motion filed Monday asks that Hopson be allowed to continue her education at Walters State Community College.

“Should Ms. Hopson remain incarcerated until Dec. 1, 2019, she will not be able to make up the month of classes she will have missed,” the motion states. “She will lose her financial aid. Finally, because she is past the halfway point in her semester and cannot withdraw from school, her grades in all of her classes will be recorded as F’s.”

Hopson’s lawyers are asking she be placed under house arrest with the condition that she may leave her residence only to attend classes per her schedule and maintain her employment.

The motion notes Hopson has never been arrested prior to the Munday trial.

“She has been thoroughly shaken by this experience and will not soon forget how her actions in this case led to her immediate imprisonment. For Ms. Hopson the effect of this jail time has been more than sufficient to jolt her mindset and has served to drive home the severity of her conduct in this case.”

Knox County Judge Scott Green sentenced three Hopson, Isaiah Brooks and Noel Leyva on Friday.

The three teens pled guilty in the death of 15-year-old student earlier this year. Brooks was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leyva was sentenced to supervised probation for three years, per the wishes of Munday’s parents.

Hopson’s next court date is Wednesday, Nov. 6.