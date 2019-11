KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A horse trailer backed up traffic on Interstate 40 East at Mile Marker 388 near the East Fifth Avenue exit downtown.

Traffic began to back up to nearly the James White Parkway interchange around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Video from a Smartway traffic camera near the scene appeared to show horses getting out of the trailer.

This is a developing story, and we will provide you the latest information when it becomes available.