Hotel Knoxville under new ownership after being sold at auction back in March

Source: Google Earth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hotel Knoxville is now under new ownership, according to documents filed in Knox County.

The hotel was sold back on March 16 at a foreclosure auction.

The property and all assets came at a price tag of $8.3M. The buyer, BSPRT Knox Owner LLC based in New York City.

No word yet if or when the hotel will reopen.

