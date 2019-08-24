Hours long stand off with barricaded suspect ends peacefully in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – After an approximate four hour stand off with a police, a Morristown man surrendered himself Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at The Maples around 12:30 a.m., and a female victim was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The officers returned around 2:30 a.m. and Starritt had barricaded himself in the apartment and was making threats toward the officers.

After four hours of negotiations and tactical efforts, he was taken into custody without injury.

Starritt is being charged with Domestic Assault, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession of Handgun.

Chief Roger Overholt said, “I am glad our department has the trained personnel and equipment needed to effectively respond to these types of high-risk incidences.”