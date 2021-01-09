House boarded in Lenoir City after multiple reports of illicit activity involving drugs to law enforcement

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along the 300 block of Clarke Road in Lenoir City has been boarded up after multiple reports of illegal drug sales, overdoses, and other criminal activity.

Those reports resulted in the 9th District Attorney’s Office and Loudon County Sheriff’s to serve an injunction to board up the house labeled as a nuisance.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson says moving forward the residents of the house are not allowed to reside at or be on the property.

Johnson also says that no immediate arrests were made, and no immediate charges were taken (even though drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the home).

“Usually these types of things get indicted at grand jury (April for Loudon County) or, if the subjects being charged have pending charges and the amount of drugs found are not significant, we use the possibility of future charges in negotiating those already pending charges. The goal here is to keep the house closed until the owners remove the persons conducting the illegal activity or sell the property.“ 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson

According to Johnson: