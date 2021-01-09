LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along the 300 block of Clarke Road in Lenoir City has been boarded up after multiple reports of illegal drug sales, overdoses, and other criminal activity.
Those reports resulted in the 9th District Attorney’s Office and Loudon County Sheriff’s to serve an injunction to board up the house labeled as a nuisance.
9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson says moving forward the residents of the house are not allowed to reside at or be on the property.
Johnson also says that no immediate arrests were made, and no immediate charges were taken (even though drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the home).
“Usually these types of things get indicted at grand jury (April for Loudon County) or, if the subjects being charged have pending charges and the amount of drugs found are not significant, we use the possibility of future charges in negotiating those already pending charges. The goal here is to keep the house closed until the owners remove the persons conducting the illegal activity or sell the property.“9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson
According to Johnson:
- As many as three overdose calls to the residence along with other activities.
- He notes none of those overdoses were fatal.
- The most recent incident involved the sale of what was believed to be heroin to Devin Damascus McGuire, who is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping of a woman after allegedly shooting multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle at police who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Sunday.
LATEST STORIES
- House boarded in Lenoir City after multiple reports of illicit activity involving drugs to law enforcement
- Leader of Hawaii ‘Proud Boys’ Nick Ochs arrested by FBI for Unlawful Entry into U.S. Capitol
- Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges
- New York National Guard members depart to Capitol Hill
- Here’s how to spot the rare conjunction of Jupiter, Mars and Saturn in the sky tonight