TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Fire Department confirming a house fire that has displaced a family in Tallassee.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire is under control at this time, and crews will remain on scene until the fire is completely out.

No injuries reported, and the extent of the damages is unknown at this time.