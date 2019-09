KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KFD responding to a house fire in Knoxville Sunday night.

KFD arriving at the 6400 block of Trousdale to find heavy black smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the lower portion of the home in less than 30 minutes.

Six residents are temporarily displaced and are relying on the American Red Cross for assistance.