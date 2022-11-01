KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the White Oak initiative.

White Oaks play an important role, both providing food for a variety of wildlife and wood for products, including whisky barrels. This hardwood tree can live for centuries and develops a deep taproot which makes it difficult to transplant according to arborday.org.

The White Oak initiative is a project of the UT Division of Forestry, the Tennessee Forestry Association, and the University of Tennessee Extension. The initiative is asking for people to collect and turn in acorns, which will then be planted and evaluated at the East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn.

After the acorns are planted, the quality White Oak seedlings will be used in reforestation efforts according to the UT Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries.

The window to donate acorns opened on Oct. 15 and will close on Nov. 15. The process for picking up and donating White Oak acorns is relatively simple, with the UT Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries providing step-by-step instructions for how to participate. The Tennessee Forestry Association also has a guide to help identify White Oak acorns.

There are acorn collection kits available through the Tennessee Forestry Association, and the East Tennessee Nursery can provide information on how to deliver or ship collected acorns depending on the location that the acorns are coming from, according to the UT Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries.

Once acorns are collected, the UT Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries says that they should be kept in a plastic bag, such as a Ziploc or garbage bag to prevent moisture loss, and then kept in the cool but not freezing temperatures.

Last year, nature lovers across the state pitched in, including Vanderbilt University which collected over 1,100 pounds of Bur Oak and White Oak acorns.

For more information about the White Oak Initiative, visit the UT Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries website.