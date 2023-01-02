KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a new year and many will set new goals for 2023.

According to Good Housekeeping, some of the top resolutions for 2023 are building a better budget, practicing mindfulness, and creating a cleaning schedule.

Justin Powell from Knoxville said, “my New Year’s resolution is to ride in a helicopter and to get more attention.”

Cayla Graner said, “I don’t have any specific new years resolutions, but I think just continue to try to stay healthy, try to be better I think.”

Many will add health and wellness to their 2023 to-do list.

“This time of year is our busiest season and the COVID pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the fact that they really need to prioritize not only their physical fitness but their mental fitness as well and the gym and daily exercise and routines of that nature help increase mental health as well as physical health,” said Fitness Training Support Manager at Planet Fitness, Alyssa Latham.

Although January is a busy time for gyms, as the year goes on, some people make their gym visits less frequent. Latham said a good way to keep these resolutions going is to take it one day at a time.

“It’s okay to just take small steps. We don’t have to jump into it head first. Whether it’s 30 minutes a day three times a week, two times a week, whatever the case may be we celebrate the small wins and we celebrate every victory just by just coming through the doors of our gym,” said Latham.

If your goal is to be more organized in the new year Tayrn McLean the owner of Help You Dwell says to start with one space at a time.

“So the first thing I usually talk to somebody about which is usually surprising is how do you relate to your belongings? People are like, what does that even mean? And having people recognize if they’re more of a sentimentalist, or if they’re more of a practical person or having an esthetic is really important can be a great place to start before you begin the process of streamlining the space,” said McLean.

She says kitchens, closets, playrooms, attics, and garages are some of her most requested spaces.

McLean adds, “we teach a lot of people what we call the four-box method. So say you do have one space that’s causing you a lot of frustration. Instead of saying, I’m going to tackle this today, and going in without any preparation, go ahead and get four containers, laundry baskets work great, you can use a box. But the idea is each of these containers has a purpose.”

The purpose of each box is to keep, relocate, donate, or dispose of items.

These are just a few tips to get you started off on the right foot in the new year.