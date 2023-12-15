ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilots of all skill levels have to go through rigorous training before they can ever fly solo

As passengers on big jets or even rented charter planes, you never need to worry about what makes planes work inside and out. Those who are in aviation training have to know their stuff before they take to the skies. The very first thing they are taught is to make sure the plane is airworthy.

“One of the first things we teach the students is the importance of safety. Everything, we base a foundation of safety around our flight instruction,” AVZ Aviation certified flight instructor Brian Claflin said. “That is not only the best practice but is mandated by the FAA and in the regulations that we follow and all flight schools follow safety is always the first priority.”

Claflin showed each of the steps pilots have to take before they even step into the cockpit of an aircraft. Everything from the quality of the fuel to the tread on the tires is carefully checked, something that is taught early and often.

“Safety inspections and walkarounds are of prime importance. We need to find problems before they become an issue later especially in flight,” Claflin said. “We have one chance to get this correct on the ground before we leave and we want to make sure everything is right.”

Aviation is still a relatively new travel concept. Pilots learn new things about flying everyday. It’s important for them to follow safety protocols to a T.

“Those safety protocols are learned over years and years of trial and error if you will. Aviation is one of the youngest forms of transportation,” Claflin said. “We continue to learn and evolve making things safer for the aircraft and the training of pilots.”

Once all the safety checks are complete, it’s time to fly.

“We have well-oiled machines that are flying and are very air worthy for every mission. We finish back where we started everything looks good,” Claflin said.

He added that they teach their students how to learn flows, a way to be more efficient when going through a checklist in case of an emergency ensuring they get back to the ground safely.