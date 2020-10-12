How you can help benefit thousands of nonprofits with Amazon Smile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amazon Prime Days run from Tuesday through Wednesday and while you’re taking advantage of some great deals, you can help local nonprofits.

Young-Williams Animal Center said that it’s just one of thousands of nonprofits that you can donate to through Amazon Smile.

All you have to do is register your Amazon account to benefit the charity of your choice; go to your Amazon account, choose your favorite charity or nonprofit, shop at smile.amazon.com, and Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchases.

You get the same deals, but you also help give a little bit back to your community at the same time; just by going to smile.amazon.com.

