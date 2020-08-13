How you can ‘rent’ a shelter dog for a day in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the adorable puppy and sweet senior dog photos on local adoption sites have many wanting to adopt, not everyone is currently able to — but in Sevier County, a new program that allows people to “rent” an adoptable dog for a day is proving successful.

For people unable to adopt but still wanting to spend time with a furry friend, Sevier Animal Care Center has a new program that allows people to essentially “rent” a puppy or dog for a day. It’s referred to as a “Field Trip” for the pets.

The center requires would-be dog renters to be at least 18 years old, have a valid ID and to fill out a volunteer form.

You can rent a dog as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 4 p.m. daily.

“A lot of our dogs get really bored and restless sitting here just kind of waiting for their forever home. So long story short, you can you’re more than welcome to come by, check the dog out like a library book and take them on a little short trip,” Sevier Animal Care Center’s director Ashley Thomas said.

The benefits of borrowing a dog from the shelter are mutual — the program allows a person the joy of playing with a dog for a few hours, and the dog gets to have a day out, a “field trip” from the shelter.

It also increases the dog’s chances of getting adopted, as potential owners who come to the shelter will see a happier, friendlier dog who is excited to see people.

