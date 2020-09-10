Human remains found in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities have released some details in the investigation involving human remains that were found at a private property in Blount County.

The remains were initially discovered on Mel Hall Road last week; the Blount County Sheriff’s Office released the information about the find Wednesday.

BCSO released a photo of what appeared to be a dig site; saying that the body of a man had been buried at the private property for several years. No further details were given.

No missing persons reports with the sheriff’s office match the timeframe.

So if you have any information, you’re asked to call 865-273-5200. Tips can be left anonymously.

