KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing person case has been closed after human remains were found Saturday in Jefferson County.

On March 5, Jefferson County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Shropshire Hollow Road because human remains had been found. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a dog had found the remains and brought them onto the property. The remains were identified four days later by forensic investigators as Joe Hall.

Hall, 73, suffered from dementia and went missing May 30, 2021. A Silver Alert was issued for him on June 3. The remains were found two miles from his last know location.

“We are saddened by this discovery and send our prayers and condolences to the Hall Family,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

JCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and forensic investigators with the University of Tennessee Anthropology assisted with the investigation.