Hundreds of food boxes distributed to laid-off workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown workers who’ve been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic were greeted with inspirational messages and a helping hand Friday morning.

Embassy Suites and Sysco partnered up to pack and hand out boxes of food to those recently unemployed due to COVID-19.

While employees picked up their boxes, people downtown waving posters saying “This Too Shall Pass and “You Matter.” Some even joining in song to make sure these workers know they are valued in the community.

The community coming together in a time of need.

Those workers downtown today, distributing close to 400 boxes of groceries to people in the Knoxville community affected by the pandemic.