TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports.

Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.

Ian weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, bringing powerful Category 4 hurricane-strength winds, rain, and surge to the doorsteps of millions. Many coastal communities remained under several inches of floodwater on Thursday and many more were left without electricity.

Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, still much weaker than the Category 4 hurricane it was on Wednesday.

Authorities throughout southwest Florida hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.

Videos and images started emerging on Wednesday, as Ian’s eyewall made its way onshore, showing devastating damage and incredibly dangerous flooding.

“The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that was done has been historic,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press briefing on Thursday morning.

The governor said teams were deployed throughout the region Thursday morning to begin rescue efforts. No official death toll was stated during the briefing, but the governor did clarify a comment made by the Lee County sheriff who said there were likely hundreds of fatalities.

“None of that is confirmed. I think what that is, is there were 911 calls for people saying, ‘Hey, the water is rising in my home, I’m going to go up in the attic but I’m really worried,'” DeSantis said. “Of course, those folks are now going to be checked on and I think you’ll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they’re able to go to those locations to determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued.”

The governor said at the time that there were two “unconfirmed” fatalities, meaning authorities didn’t know if the deaths were linked to the storm.

Authorities were urging people in areas hit by the storm to avoid going outside until crews could assess the damage.

“Please do not rush outside and think you can travel the roads,” said Andy Fossa, director of Pasco County Emergency Management. “There is going to be debris, downed powerlines and structural damage to some structures.”

Fossa said if residents must go outside, they were urged to use extreme caution before venturing out.

“A lot of injuries and fatalities happen post-storm because of these kinds of actions,” Fossa added.

After the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes, a revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday.

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty. Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.